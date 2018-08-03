Nordic Custom Made can now finally unveil a long-awaited ACF-VC Pro version. We have long maintained and updated the extension for free to many thousands of users. Now we take one step further and offer an ACF-VC Pro version.

The new version can integrate with all advanced fields from Advanced Custom Fields Pro directly in WPBakery Page Builder (formerly Visual Composer). This means that fields like Date Time, Time, Area, Group Button, Clone, and Flexible Content can now be used in the website design.

With the ACF-VC Pro version, now comes “Skip the queue” support, which can be bought separately.

BUT WHAT IS ACF-VC PRO?

The ACF-VC extension allows you to take advanced custom *fields directly into the WPBakery Page Builder. Which makes it easier than ever before to add user created fields in the website design.

All standard fields from Advanced Custom Fields are supported in ACF-VC, and as a whole new, all ACF Pro in ACF-VC Pro supports.

“SKIP THE QUEUE” SUPPORT

As mentioned, Nordic Custom Made now offers 6 month “Skip Queue” support to customers who have purchased the ACF-VC Pro version or support. This means that we put you in front of the queue of support requests from the free version of ACF-VC.

